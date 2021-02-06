BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 139,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

