Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 550,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

