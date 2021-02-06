Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.75. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 33,004 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.85 million and a PE ratio of -38.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.