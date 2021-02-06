BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $106.61 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 144.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.01129163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.84 or 0.06461601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

