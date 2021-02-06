Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits Market Capitalization of $868,876.87

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $868,876.87 and approximately $9,851.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

