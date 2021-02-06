BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 18,484 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS opened at $41.35 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

