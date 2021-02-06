Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.61.

BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.19. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

