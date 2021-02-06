Biogen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.