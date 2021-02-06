Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $352.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.36.

TECH opened at $380.67 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $399.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,895.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,871 shares of company stock worth $19,959,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

