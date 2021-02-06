Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.17.

BIO stock opened at $616.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.49.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

