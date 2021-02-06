Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

NYSE:BILL traded up $44.82 on Friday, hitting $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,412,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $190.30.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,908. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

