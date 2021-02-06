Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.30. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

