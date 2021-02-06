BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 0.2%

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.11). 66,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 38,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,295 ($43.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £495.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.79.

BH Macro Limited GBP Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

