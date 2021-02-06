Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Compass Point currently has $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BHLB stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $960.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

