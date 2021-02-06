Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

