Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $676,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $451.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.27. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

