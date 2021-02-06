Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $320,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

