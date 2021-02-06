Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $1.02 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $762.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $788.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

