Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.63 and last traded at $109.63. 213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

