Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “A-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.62.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

