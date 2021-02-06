BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $506,492.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00040200 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

