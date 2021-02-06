Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 1,470,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

