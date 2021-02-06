BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

