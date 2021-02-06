BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $404.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

