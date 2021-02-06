BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 5,362 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.