BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $276.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

