BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $227.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.33. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $233.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

