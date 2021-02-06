BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

