Baz Token Price Tops $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 255.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded up 345.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baz Token token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $38,352.05 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00160315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00064687 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Baz Token Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken

Buying and Selling Baz Token

Baz Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

