Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $18,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

