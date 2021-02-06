Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $241,000 Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,708,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

