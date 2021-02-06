Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

