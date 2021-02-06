Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

