Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $280,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $103,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

