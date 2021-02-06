Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 241 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

