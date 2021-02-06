Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 54,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

