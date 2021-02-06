Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Plans GBX 7.50 Dividend

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share by the real estate development company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 679.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 576.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.55 ($8.89).

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

