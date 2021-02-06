Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 80,142 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

