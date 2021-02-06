Barclays Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $26.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

