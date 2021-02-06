Barclays Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $198.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price increased by Barclays from $145.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

LGND opened at $203.03 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,644 shares of company stock worth $26,338,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

