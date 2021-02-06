Barclays Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $173.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.46.

FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

