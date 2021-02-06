Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
