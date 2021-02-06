Bank of America Downgrades Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
About Alpha Bank A.E.
