Bank of America Downgrades Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Alpha Bank A.E. alerts:

About Alpha Bank A.E.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.