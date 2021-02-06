Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05). Approximately 34,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 64,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.52.

About Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT)

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

