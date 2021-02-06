Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,073.70

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,073.70 and traded as high as $1,076.00. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) shares last traded at $1,074.00, with a volume of 124,051 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 74.95 and a quick ratio of 74.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,073.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 949.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

