B. Riley Weighs in on Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,601,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.