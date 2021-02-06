B. Riley Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.