B. Riley Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $33.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE ELY opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

