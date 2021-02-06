Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AXTA stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

