AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.79

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $18.89. AXA SA (CS.PA) shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 5,701,925 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.96 ($27.01).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.53 and a 200 day moving average of €17.79.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.